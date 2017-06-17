Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osinbajo to Inaugurate Made-in-Nigeria Brands Carnival – Nigeria Today

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

Osinbajo to Inaugurate Made-in-Nigeria Brands Carnival
Nigeria Today
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead other dignitaries to inaugurate the 2017 edition of a multi-event Nigerian Brands Carnival to showcase Nigerian-made goods and services. Punch reports that the Project Coordinator of Nigerian Brands …

and more »

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.