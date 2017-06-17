Osinbajo to Inaugurate Made-in-Nigeria Brands Carnival – Nigeria Today
|
Osinbajo to Inaugurate Made-in-Nigeria Brands Carnival
Nigeria Today
Acting President Yemi Osinbajo is expected to lead other dignitaries to inaugurate the 2017 edition of a multi-event Nigerian Brands Carnival to showcase Nigerian-made goods and services. Punch reports that the Project Coordinator of Nigerian Brands …
