Osinbajo Visits Maiduguri Hours After Boko Haram Attacks That Killed 18, Injured 24

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday visited Maiduguri, Borno state, to launch the special intervention relief plan for Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

Osinbajo arrived the Borno state capital hours after Boko Haram members attacked some towns in Maiduguri, burning houses and killing residents.

The acting president, who is in the state to commence the distribution of 30,000 metric tonnes of assorted grains for the IDPs in the North-east, landed at the Maiduguri International Airport in a presidential jet at about 12:30pm.

Upon arrival, Osinbajo also visited the palace of the Shehu of Borno where he said that it matter to President Muhammadu Buhari that IDPs are fed.

Under the special intervention relief plan, bags of grains will be distributed to IDPs quarterly.

The State Governor, Kashim Shettima, who welcomed the Acting President, said he was surprised that the visit took place despite the attacks by Boko Haram on Wednesday.

It is understood that security was beefed up across the town, with heavily armed personnel from the army, navy, airforce, police, DSS, immigration and other para-military agencies deployed in major roads and streets.

It would be recalled on Wednesday evening, security agents engaged the insurgents in a gun battle that lasted hours.

Although residents were assured of safety, many of them fled their homes.

Earlier today, it was gathered that 18 persons, including three suicide bombers, were killed, while 24 others were injured on Wednesday night in multiple suicide attacks in some parts of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The Commissioner of Police, Borno State Command, Mr. Damian Chukwu, who made this known at a press briefing today, added that the attacks were carried out by three female suicide bombers.

He said: “There were multiple suicide bomb attacks by suspected Boko Haram terrorists as three female suicide bombers detonated IEDs strapped on their bodies. The first explosion occurred at about 1835hrs in a mosque at Goni Kachallari village, Jere Local Government Area, in the outskirts of Maiduguri. The bomber blew herself up when Muslim faithful were coming out from the mosque. The bomber and six others died, while 18 others are wounded.”

According to him, the second incident happened at about 9:20pm when another female bomber stormed the premises of Chad Basic Development Authority, Maiduguri and detonated the IED on her body, resulting in the death of the bomber and three others.

“The third bomber blew herself up across the road outside the Chad Basic Development Authority, killing herself and one other. Police Explosive Ordinance Device teams were promptly dispatched to the scenes to sanitise and render the area safe,” he added.

