Osinbajo’s Visits To Niger Delta, Reaffirms FG’s Commitment To Region – Ndoma-Egba

By ANDREW ESSIEN

The Chairman of the Governing Board of Niger Delta Development Commission, (NDDC) Distinguished Senator Victor Ndoma-Egba has said that the frequent visits of Acting President Yemi Osinbajo to the Niger Delta reaffirms the current administration’s commitment the region.

Ndoma-Egba said this in a statement signed by Special Assistant Communication, Office of the Chairman, Clara Braide,to celebrate with the Government and People of Cross River State and the entire Niger Delta people as Acting President Yemi Osinbajo visits Cross River State to hold a Town hall meeting and Commission various projects.

This visit, he said reaffirmed the commitment of the Federal Government towards the Niger Delta Region which is focused on peace through dialogue, security and constructive development.

The NDDC Chairman, who had always maintained that Buhari’s government meant well for the people of Niger Delta, pointed out that only the entrenchment of peace, can and will only guarantee an overall development of the region.

He therefore called on the entire people of the Niger Delta axis of the country to embrace the option of dialogue and consultation being carried out by the Federal Government as being championed by the laudable efforts of the Acting President.

While welcoming the Acting President to the state, Ndoma-Egba further expressed optimism that the time for change and solution to the various problems bedeviling the Niger Delta is in the offing, he stressed the need for the people of the Niger Delta area to give the present administration all the necessary support to continue in its determination to transform the region.

The post Osinbajo’s Visits To Niger Delta, Reaffirms FG’s Commitment To Region – Ndoma-Egba appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

