Osita Chidoka dumps PDP for UPP

A chieftain of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Chief Osita Chidoka, said he would defect to another political party to enable him to realise his governorship aspiration in Anambra.

Chidoka, a former Minister of Aviation, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Monday and said that he would dump PDP for United Progressive Party (UPP) on Wednesday.

The statement by the Director-General of his campaign organisation, Mr Bright Nebedum, said Chidoka would declare for the UPP in his hometown, Obosi.It explained that Chidoka’s decision to move to another political party was in furtherance of his political aspiration.

It said that the declaration, the former minister would unveil his plans and vision “towards redirecting the fortunes of Anambra and restoring its lost political and economic glory’’.The statement added that Chidoka stood out with his reputation as a forthright administrator and manager of resources and had never failed in any assignment.

It noted that before becoming minister in 2014, he showed his mettle as the Corps Marshal and Chief Executive of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).It said that the Chidoka already commanded overwhelming support from various segments of Anambra citizenry.

“Chidoka already commands overwhelming support from various segments of Anambra citizenry on which we will leverage to run a robust, all-inclusive and broad-based governorship election campaign,” the statement said.

The governorship in Anambra has been fixed for Nov. 18 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

