Osotimehin will be missed – Adewole

Minister of Health, Isaac Adewole, on Monday , said he received with shock the news of the sudden demise of former Minister of Health, Prof. Babatunde Osotimehin.

In a statement issued by the Ministry and signed by

Director, Media and Public Relations, Boade Akinola, in Abuja. ‎

He said, Osotimehin was an accomplished physician, former Provost College of Medicine University of Ibadan and former Director General of the National Agency for Control of AIDS (NACA). Until his death he was the Executive Director of the United Nations Population Fund, UNFPA.

The statement reads ; “The late Osotimehin will be remembered for his role and global contributions to increased access to Family Planning as well as Sexual and Adolescent Health especially in Low and Middle Income Countries (LMICs).

“Professor Osotimehin whom I fondly called the ‘Big Boss’ during his lifetime will definitely be missed for his dedication, humility, mentorship and patriotism,” .

Adewole noted, “While in office as the honorable minister, Prof. Osotimehin was at the forefront of the advocacy for improved reproductive health care in the country”.

The Minister who spoke on behalf of the management and staff of the Federal Ministry of Health condoled with the family, friends, associates and colleagues of the late professor at the United Nations.

LAIDE AKINBOADE-ORIERE

The post Osotimehin will be missed – Adewole appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

