Ossy strikes late to give ABS FC 2-1 win over Tornadoes

Martin Ossy came from the bench to help ABS Football Club of Ilorin FC beat hard-fighting Niger Tornadoes FC of Minna 2-1.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the match day 22 2016/2017 NPFL encounter was played on Sunday in Ilorin at the Kwara Stadium.

Abdullahi Wakili and Samuel Agba started the game brightly for the visitors as they were threatening Ernest Governor and Ibrahim Omolayo in the defence for the Saraki Boys.

The Saraki Boys confidence grew gradually into the game as Adeshina Gata became the star of the match whilst his movement forward dangerous on most occasions.

Mohammed fired into the roof of the net after a swift turn to put his team ahead 1-0, his 5th of the season and it ended his 17th match goal drought.

After the goal, the visitors responded very well and were almost rewarded for it when Adewale Yinka in goal for ABS had to punch away Shittu Lawal’s free kick to corner kick.

The hosts survived a scare in the 38th minute when they struggled to clear their box and Lawal almost capitalised on it.

With just a few seconds to go for the break, Lukman Hameed tripped Samuel Agba in his own box and the centre referee wasted no time in pointing for the spot kick.

Abdullahi Wakili stepped forward to take it and made no mistake to make it 1-1 in spite of Adewale’s attempt to watch over the ball.

The Saraki Boys responded to half time team talk than their visitors did as they were always bombarding Niger Tornadoes defence, with Gata always giving them a tough time.

The introduction of Martin Ossy and Abubakar Chindo at the restart of the game was the turning point for the Saraki Boys as Tornadoes players found it difficult to cope with the blistering pace of the duo.

Mohammed was wasteful in front of goals in the second half as Gata’s supplies upfront was not wisely utilised by his forwards.

Ossy then arrived at the right time to connect Gata’s pass, dribbling past Kazeem Yekeen before tucking home a beautiful finish.

Speaking after the game, ABS FC coach, Henry Makinwa, said it was a hard earned victory against a very good team.

“You did everything tactically but they are not working for you. I had to send Ossy in to join Mohammed and gave him some instructions which he executed very well.

“I am happy that Mohammed has broken the jinx today, and I hope he can now continue to score” Makinwa said.

His counterpart in Niger Tornadoes, Abubakar Bala, said they were in Ilorin for real business and they almost got a good result.

“We almost got a point but we lost concentration in the late minutes.

“However, we have noticed a few of our mistakes and we are going to work on them before we face Rivers United on Wednesday in Lokoja,” Bala said.

ABS FC will now make a trip to Nnewi for Match Day 23 against FC IfeanyiUbah on Wednesday.

The post Ossy strikes late to give ABS FC 2-1 win over Tornadoes appeared first on The Nation Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Nation Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

