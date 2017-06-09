Ostapenko advances to French Open final on 20th birthday – The Japan Times
The Japan Times
Ostapenko advances to French Open final on 20th birthday
On the day she turned 20, Ostapenko became the first unseeded French Open finalist since 1983, using big and bold ground strokes to end points lickety-split on the way to beating 30th-seeded Timea Bacsinszky of Switzerland 7-6 (7-4), 3-6, 6-3 on Thursday.
