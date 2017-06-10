Ostapenko blasts back in stunning fashion to claim French Open title

Maiden grand slam finals are meant to be suffocating experiences but Jelena Ostapenko laid waste to that theory as she blasted past Simona Halep to win the French Open on Saturday. In only her 18th match in one of the four majors, the 20-year-old Latvian fought back in audacious fashion from a set and 3-0 down to blaze past the experienced Romanian. She won 4-6 6-4 6-3 to become her country’s first grand slam champion.

