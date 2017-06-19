Ostracise Thieves In Our Midst, Osinbajo Urges Churches

By Jonathan Nda- Isaiah, Abuja

As Nigeria joins the rest of the world to celebrate this year’s Father’s Day, Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the leaders of the church to ignore the looters of the nation’s treasury who paraded them.

Osinbajo, who expressed concern on how those who fraudulently amassed wealth have landed the country to where it is, called on the church to desist from holding such people in high esteem.

The acting president, who spoke at the Aso Villa Chapel Service to mark the Father’s Day Celebration, called on all fathers in the country to be an exemplary leader that builds generation of righteous men and women.

According to him “I want to say that all of our leaders, the Christian leaders; the PFN and CAN, that it is the role of the church to build this nation. And the church has that role because God has said concerning us that we are the light of the world and we are the salt of the earth. That role is a very difficult role. We are not to teach the world how to be like the world but to teach the world how to be like our saviour, Jesus Christ.

“Every time we come to the church, we are told about giving, but we need to talk more about honesty. Just now His Eminence said Nigeria’s great problem is not an absence of prosperity but that we have enough for our needs but we don’t have enough for our greed. The greed of many is what has landed this country to where it is today. Many of who are in position of authority, it is the greed that has landed us to where we are. Many who say the reason why they are stealing is because they need to have an arsenal for future political experiment, it is a lie! It is greed.

“And if the church says you are not allow to steal and we will ostracise the thieves in our midst. If a man’s resources, what a man has does not measure up to what he earns, if you found that a man has more money than he should have, if a man is earning a salary in a civil service or public service and he has houses everywhere, we have to hold him to account.

He must first be held to account in the church. He must first be told in the church, we will not allow this. If the church ostracise the thieves; if the church says we will not accept thieves here or we will ensure that we expose you, you are stealing the resources of our nation, you are stealing the resources of a private company or other establishments, then we will not have the kind of problems that we have in this country. If only the church can.”

He also called on the fathers to bring up their children with virtue of integrity.

“When I listened to His Eminence a few minutes ago, talking about the importance of the type of training we received as a child; the type of training where you were taught primarily about integrity; that you must be a person of integrity; that you must be truthful, you must be honest. That is the foundational teaching.

