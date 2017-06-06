Osun APC leader calls for urgent political restructuring

A CALL has been made for political restructuring in order to have a political stability in the country. All Progressive Congress, APC, chieftain in Osun State, Prince Dotun Babayemi made this call during an interaction with journalists in Osogbo on the political instability in the country. The politician posited that thorough political restructuring was the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

