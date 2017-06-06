Osun assures people of a conducive environment

OSUN STATE government has reiterated its continuous efforts in providing a conducive and enabling environment for the people of the state. The state Commissioner for Environment, Sanitation and Physical Planning, Sanitarian Idowu Korede made this known yesterday at a press conference to herald this year’s World Environment Day. The commissioner emphasised that part of the […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

