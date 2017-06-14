Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun by-election: Adeleke Allegedly Defects to PDP ahead of APC Primary

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

An All Progressives Congress aspirant in the Osun-West senatorial district, Chief Ademola Adeleke, may have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the July 8 senatorial by-election, The PUNCH reports. Speaking to The PUNCH on the condition of anonymity, a PDP chieftain said Adeleke would contest on the platform of the opposition party. He…

The post Osun by-election: Adeleke Allegedly Defects to PDP ahead of APC Primary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.