Osun by-election: Adeleke Allegedly Defects to PDP ahead of APC Primary

An All Progressives Congress aspirant in the Osun-West senatorial district, Chief Ademola Adeleke, may have defected to the Peoples Democratic Party to contest the July 8 senatorial by-election, The PUNCH reports. Speaking to The PUNCH on the condition of anonymity, a PDP chieftain said Adeleke would contest on the platform of the opposition party. He…

The post Osun by-election: Adeleke Allegedly Defects to PDP ahead of APC Primary appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

