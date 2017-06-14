Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola withdraws from APC primary, decamps to PDP – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke's brother, Ademola withdraws from APC primary, decamps to PDP
Dr Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother to the late senator Isiaka Adeleke, and one of the two aspirants screened for the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election has withdrawn his membership from the All Progressives Congress, APC. He has …
