Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola withdraws from APC primary, decamps to PDP – Daily Post Nigeria

Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke's brother, Ademola withdraws from APC primary, decamps to PDP

Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke's brother, Ademola withdraws from APC primary, decamps to PDP
Dr Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother to the late senator Isiaka Adeleke, and one of the two aspirants screened for the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election has withdrawn his membership from the All Progressives Congress, APC. He has …
Ademola Adeleke : Osun Senatorial aspirant dumps APC for PDPPulse Nigeria
Ademola Adeleke defects to PDP, Photo of his letter to John OyegunPolitics Nigeria
Photos: PDP Names Ademola Adeleke Party's Senatorial Candidate To Replace Late BrotherReports Afrique News

