Osun by-election: Adeleke’s brother emerges PDP candidate

PEOPLE Democratic Party, PDP, has picked the younger brother of the first civilian governor of Osun State, Late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Otunba Ademola Adeleke, as its flag bearer in the July 8, Osun West senatorial by-election. The Osun West senatorial seat became vacant at the National Assembly following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on […]

