Osun by-election: Sheriff Presents PDP Flag to Adeleke

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Ali Modu Sheriff, has presented the party’s flag to Alhaji Ademola Adeleke as PDP’s candidate for the Osun West Senatorial election.

Ademola is the younger brother to the late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, who was representing the senatorial district before his death.

Before defecting to the PDP, Adeleke was a member of the ruling All Progressives Congress, where his late brother was also a member.

The presentation of the flag, which was done on Thursday, was held at the national headquarters of the PDP in Abuja.

Adeleke described his nomination as significant, adding that the whole state was already in frenzy mood.

Apart from the PDP, he said he had the support of the Labour Party, Accord Party and some members of the APC for the election.

He said, “I don’t know what to say because I’m overwhelmed with joy. I thank God and I thank Allah. We are going to win. The whole state is shaking now because of this ticket because people know our strength.”

In his remark, Sheriff said that the party had submitted the name of Adeleke to the Independent National Electoral Commission, adding that he and members of his National Working Committee would work for the candidate.

He asked the aspirant to “go and conquer Osun West senatorial district. We are going to be part of the campaign because we know you can win and you will win. “

The Osun State Chairman of the party, Mr. Soji Adagunodo, appealed to Sheriff and his team to be part of the campaign, especially the last one which he said would hold in Iwo.

The National Secretary of the party, Prof. Wale Oladipo, described the process through which the candidate emerged as democratic.

__________

