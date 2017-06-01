Osun doctors threaten strike over salaries

Some doctors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Osun, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo against continued payment of half salaries by the state government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors dressed in their laboratory coats and branded shirts during the protest. NAN reports that they marched from the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) Complex, Osogbo through the popular Olaiya Junction to other major streets in the state capital.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

