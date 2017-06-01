Pages Navigation Menu

Osun doctors threaten strike over salaries

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Health

Some doctors, under the aegis of the Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) in Osun, on Thursday staged a peaceful protest in Osogbo against continued payment of half salaries by the state government. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the doctors dressed in their laboratory coats and branded shirts during the protest. NAN reports that they marched from the Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital (LAUTECH) Complex, Osogbo through the popular Olaiya Junction to other major streets in the state capital.

