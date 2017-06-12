Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun Senatorial re-run: Group hails APC decision, exonerates Saraki, Oyegun from any blame – NAIJ.COM

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in World | 0 comments


NAIJ.COM

Osun Senatorial re-run: Group hails APC decision, exonerates Saraki, Oyegun from any blame
NAIJ.COM
Ahead of the re-run Osun West by-election in Osun state, a political group on the platform of the APC, CFR has hailed a recent decision of the ruling party. The group commended the decision of the leadership of the party to uphold the outcome of the …
Osun Senatorial Re-run: APC's Receives Commendation On DecisionLeadership Newspapers
Osun West Bye-Election: APC Face-Off Deepens As Hussain, Aregbesola's Candidate Is DisqualifiedNaija247news

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.