Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Notice On Admission Cut-Off Marks.

Posted on Jun 7, 2017 in Education, News | 0 comments

Osun State Polytechnic (OSPOLY), Iree 2017/2018 admission cut-off marks update released by the management: A lot of prospective students have been making enquiries through the school’s official email and phone numbers provided on the school website about Jamb cut-off mark for entry into Osun State Polytechnic, Iree. This is to inform you that, the JAMB …

The post Osun State Polytechnic 2017/2018 Notice On Admission Cut-Off Marks. appeared first on Students Nigeria.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Students Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.