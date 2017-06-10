Osun United sacks 9 players

Osun United Football Club on Saturday sacked nine of its players, accusing them of indiscipline and low productivity. The club also asked them to look elsewhere to ply their trade following a major shake off in the team ahead of the second round of the Nigeria National League campaign. The club spokesperson, Mr Tunde Shamsudeen, said in a statement that the technical crew have informed the management of their decision to drop the players from the team for low productivity and gross indiscipline.

