Osun west by-election: Adeleke, Hussein, Falade pick PDP, APC, SDP tickets respectively

By Gbenga Olarinoye

Osogbo—Candidates for three political parties that will participate in the Osun West senatorial by-election scheduled for July 8, 2017 have emerged.

The seat became vacant following the death of Senator Isiaka Adeleke on April 23, 2017.

A former member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Bade Falade yesterday picked the ticket of the Social Democratic Party, SDP, in the primary election ahead of the July 8 Osun West senatorial district by-election.

Hon. Falade emerged the winner at a primary conducted in Iwo, Iwo Local Government Area of Osun State, where he polled 15 votes to beat his challenger, Rasheed Adeyemo, who polled 12 votes. Chairman of the election committee, Chief Dada, who announced the results said 28 delegates took part in the process.

Meanwhile, There was wild jubilation at the Osun West senatorial headquarters in Iwo when the younger brother of late Senator Isiaka Adeleke, Otunba Ademola Adeleke picked the ticket to contest for the vacant seat on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Adeleke’s emergence became possible when two other contestants for the ticket, Senator Akinlabi Olasunkanmi and Mr. Olayiwola Falabi stepped down for him.

Otunba Adeleke had earlier been screened and given clearance by the All Progressives Congress screening and election committee while senator Mudashiru Hussein, who is the preferred candidate of Governor Aregbesola was disqualified.

The national working committee of the party, however upturned the report of the appeal committee which equally sustained the disqualification of Senator Mudashiru Hussein.

Hussein also clinched the ticket under the APC at the primary held in Osogbo.

The upturn of the decision of the screening and appeal committee by the NWC of the party gave Adeleke the suspicion that the primary might not be credible and transparent.

The post Osun west by-election: Adeleke, Hussein, Falade pick PDP, APC, SDP tickets respectively appeared first on Vanguard News.

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

