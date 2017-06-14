Pages Navigation Menu

Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademola withdraws from APC primary, decamps to PDP

Posted on Jun 14, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Dr Ademola Adeleke, the younger brother to the late senator Isiaka Adeleke, and one of the two aspirants screened for the All Progressive Congress (APC) primary election has withdrawn his membership from the All Progressives Congress, APC. He has consequently pitched tent with the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP. DAILY POST reports that he took the […]

