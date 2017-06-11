Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademole emerges unopposed

As the process for the selection of the party flag bearer in the July 8 by-election within the ruling All Progressive Congress( APC), in Osun West Senatorial District continues, the younger brother to the late Isiaka Adeleke, Ademola Adeleke has emerged unopposed. Adeleke was declared unopposed to grab the party’s ticket, following the disqualification of […]

Osun West by-election: Isiaka Adeleke’s brother, Ademole emerges unopposed

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

