Osun West by-election: Nobody can stop us from winning – Adeleke

Ademola Adeleke, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for Osun West Senatorial District, has boasted that he will win the by-election on July 8. He stated this yesterday, while speaking in Abuja when the party’s National Chairman, Alhaji Ali Modu Sheriff, presented him with PDP’s flag at the national secretariat. Adeleke is vying for the […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

