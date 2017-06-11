Osun West by-election: Panel confirms Sen. Hussein’s disqualification

The 5-man panel constituted by the National Secretariat of the All Progressive Congress(APC), has confirmed the disqualification of an aspirant for the June 12 primary, Senator Mudashir Hussein from election to fill the vacant seat in Osun West senatorial district. DAILY POST earlier reported that Hussein, a senator turned commissioner was disqualified by the panel […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria.

