Osun West bye-election: Hussein emerges APC flagbearer

Sen. Mudashiru Hussein has emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Osun West Senatorial District bye-election. Hussein, who was earlier disqualified by the APC screening committee and appeal committee, was eventually cleared by the National Working Committee of the party to contest the election.

