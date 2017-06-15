Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Osun West bye-election: Hussein emerges APC flagbearer

Posted on Jun 15, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

Sen. Mudashiru Hussein has emerged the flag bearer of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for Osun West Senatorial District bye-election. Hussein, who was earlier disqualified by the APC screening committee and appeal committee, was eventually cleared by the National Working Committee of the party to contest the election. Although the former senator was unopposed in…

The post Osun West bye-election: Hussein emerges APC flagbearer appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.