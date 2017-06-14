Osun West bye-election: Tight security as APC, PDP hold primaries

Security was beefed up in Osogbo, the Osun capital, and Iwo Local Government Area of the state on Wednesday as the All Progressives Congress (APC) and Peoples Democratic (PDP) primaries for Osun-West Senatorial District bye-election got underway. While APC was holding its primary in Osogbo, PDP convened its own in Iwo Local Government Area of the state. Correspondents of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), who are at the venues of the primaries, report that there was heavy presence of mobile and regular policemen as well as officers of the Department of State Security Service and NSCDC.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

