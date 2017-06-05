Otodo-Gbame demolition victims buried amid tears

By Monsuru Olowoopejo

LAGOS—Tears flowed in Badagry, Lagos, when the two victims of Otodo-Gbame community demolition, 45-year-old Elijah Avonda and 20-year-old Daniel Aya, were buried.

The burial of the two victims came barely two months after Lagos State Government demolished the about 50-year-old community in Lekki, Eti-Osa Local Government.

At the burial, weekend, hundreds of residents from slum communities in the state and friends of the victims, paid their last respects to both men.

Avonda and Aya were allegedly killed by stray bullets during the demolition of structures in the community by the state government.

While Aya was buried at Muwo, Badagry West, Avonda was buried at Apa Kingdom.

Some of the mourners, who accompanied the corpse to their separate home towns, broke down in tears when the victims were finally laid to rest.

I lost my only source of joy— Avonda’s mother

Speaking to Vanguard after the burial, Elijah Avonda’s mother, Blessing, lamented that her only source of joy has been killed.

The octogenarian, a petty trader, disclosed that her late son was a fisherman and often goes fishing at the lagoon for sale by the family, which has “been our source of income.”

Narrating how her son met his death, Blessing said: “On that day, my son was returning from the lagoon where he had gone to catch fish that would be sold by the family. On his arrival at the shore, he was killed by a stray bullet.”

In tears, she noted that the death of her only son had “brought another burden on the family.”

She said at this age, “I cannot run around so much again to generate income. My late son had been the main source of my support.

“He has been killed and left wives and children behind. The challenge is who will cater for the needs of the family Elijah left behind? I cannot understand.”

Police killed my brother, says Aya’s brother

Elijah Ngbo, worried by death of his younger sibling, Daniel Aya, alleged that an officer of the Nigerian Police deployed to the community by the state government shot and killed his brother.

Ngbo lamented that two months after the tragedy, the relevant authorities have not revealed the policeman that killed his brother.

