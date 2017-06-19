Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Otto Warmbier dies days after release from North Korean detention – Washington Post

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


Washington Post

Otto Warmbier dies days after release from North Korean detention
Washington Post
Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia student who was detained in North Korea for nearly a year and a half, died Monday afternoon, his parents announced. Warmbier had been medically evacuated and returned to Cincinnati last week in a coma. Fred and …
Otto Warmbier, US student sent home from North Korea, diesBBC News
Otto Warmbier dies; American was released in a coma by North KoreaLos Angeles Times
US student Otto Warmbier dies after returning from North KoreaNEWS.com.au
Aljazeera.com –New York Daily News –Fox News –CBS News
all 746 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.