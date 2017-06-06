Over 130 imams, religious leaders refuse to say funeral prayers for London Bridge attackers – Fox News
Over 130 imams, religious leaders refuse to say funeral prayers for London Bridge attackers
Over 130 Muslim religious leaders have refused to say funeral prayers for the terrorists who took part Saturday's London Bridge attack, a decision that was seen as “unprecedented” because the ritual is usually performed on the deceased no matter his …
