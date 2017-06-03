Over 14 People Killed in Rivers State – Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
|
Over 14 People Killed in Rivers State
Wetinhappen Magazine (blog)
No fewer than 14 persons have been gruesomely murdered on Saturday, by unknown gunmen in SimeTai community in Tai Local Government Area of Rivers State. The gunmen invaded the community, shooting sporadically which allegedly left fourteen …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!