Over 168million children engaged in child labour – ILO

By Victor Ahiuma-Young, reporting from Geneva, Switzerland

AHEAD of tomorrow’s World Day Against Child Labour, 2017, International Labour Organisation, ILO, says there are over 168 million children engaged in child-labour across the globe, saying eighty-five million of them do hazardous work.

Consequently, the global body pleaded with the world leaders to provide maximum protection for children.

However, ILO said it was working closely with its government and employers’ and workers’ constituents, as well as other international organizations, civil society and the media to support children affected by child-labour in conflicts and disasters.

Speaking at the ongoing 106th session of the International Labour Conference, ILC, Director-General of ILO, Mr. Guy Ryder, lamented that the world was facing the greatest refugee crisis for decades because of countries affected by conflict and disaster, homes and schools had been destroyed.

He explained that ILO was emphasizing the plight of children caught up in conflicts and disasters, and who were at particular risk of child labour.

