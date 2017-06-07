NLNG : Probe $15.9bn dividends theft, NEITI urges lawmakers – Pulse Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
NLNG : Probe $15.9bn dividends theft, NEITI urges lawmakers
Pulse Nigeria
Adio said the dividend was from the Federal Government's 49 per cent equity in the Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) Ltd. Published: 2 minutes ago; Pulse News Agency Local By NAN. Print; eMail · NLNG play. NLNG …
Over $37bn crude oil proceeds lost in Four years – NIETI
$21.7 billion crude oil proceeds not remitted in four years, NEITI tells Reps
NEITI: Crude Oil Worth $15.9bn Lost in Four Years
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!