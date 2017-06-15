Over 60,000 Candidates To Re-Write JAMB – Examination Board

The Joint Examination and Matriculation Board, JAMB, has delisted a total of 62,140 candidates and some computer-based centres, CBT, from board examination over organised examination malpractice and other offences. The examination board revealed that over 60,000 candidates of the examination will have the opportunity to retake the examniation come July 1. The board while speaking…

The post Over 60,000 Candidates To Re-Write JAMB – Examination Board appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

