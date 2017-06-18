Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Punishing fraud in Niger Delta agencies – The Punch

Posted on Jun 18, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Punch

Punishing fraud in Niger Delta agencies
The Punch
Rather than hasten development in the region, interventionist efforts in the Niger Delta have become a veritable means of corrupt enrichment of individuals. This has been the experience with agencies such as the Niger Delta Development Commission, the …
Over N70b needed to complete East-West Road -NDDC bossThe Nation Newspaper

all 4 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.