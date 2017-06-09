Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Over one million dead voters could be in IEBC register, KPMG says in audit report – The Star, Kenya

Posted on Jun 9, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


The Star, Kenya

Over one million dead voters could be in IEBC register, KPMG says in audit report
The Star, Kenya
IEBC officials register voters at Uhuru Garden station in Malindi during the mass exercise ahead of the August 8 general election, January 16, 2017. /FILE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Audit firm KPMG has said an estimated
KPMG: Over 1m dead voters could be in the registerDaily Nation
92272 dead people in voter register: KPMG reportThe Standard
KPMG wants over 90000 dead voters removed from registerCapital FM Kenya (press release) (blog)
TUKO.CO.KE
all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.