Over one million dead voters could be in IEBC register, KPMG says in audit report – The Star, Kenya
|
The Star, Kenya
|
Over one million dead voters could be in IEBC register, KPMG says in audit report
The Star, Kenya
IEBC officials register voters at Uhuru Garden station in Malindi during the mass exercise ahead of the August 8 general election, January 16, 2017. /FILE. Facebook · Twitter · Google+ · WhatsApp · Email. Audit firm KPMG has said an estimated …
KPMG: Over 1m dead voters could be in the register
92272 dead people in voter register: KPMG report
KPMG wants over 90000 dead voters removed from register
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!