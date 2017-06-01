Nigeria: Police in A-Ibom Moves to Forestall Herdsmen, Farmers Clash – AllAfrica.com
|
Guardian
|
Nigeria: Police in A-Ibom Moves to Forestall Herdsmen, Farmers Clash
AllAfrica.com
Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah, has said that his command has taken proactive measures to forestall any clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state. Awunah, who expressed concern over the sudden eruption of rancour …
