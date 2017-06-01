Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Nigeria: Police in A-Ibom Moves to Forestall Herdsmen, Farmers Clash – AllAfrica.com

Posted on Jun 1, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Guardian

Nigeria: Police in A-Ibom Moves to Forestall Herdsmen, Farmers Clash
AllAfrica.com
Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, Mr. Don Awunah, has said that his command has taken proactive measures to forestall any clash between herdsmen and farmers in the state. Awunah, who expressed concern over the sudden eruption of rancour …
'Ovia's N490b petrochemical, gas firm will transform Nigeria'Guardian (blog)
Ovia's Quantum Petrochemicals will Transform Nigeria, Says GroupTHISDAY Newspapers
Human Rights Commission to partner Akwa UnitedThe Nation Newspaper

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.