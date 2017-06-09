Oyo claims it has paid salaries in 2017, BudgIT fires back
Oyo State government has decried a report that it has not paid its workers since the beginning of this year. Recall that a survey conducted by BudgIT, said workers in Benue, Kogi, Abia, Oyo, Ondo and Ekiti State have not received salaries in 2017. The civic tech organisation, in a statement on Tuesday, said […]
