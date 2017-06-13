Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo Govt Gives Developers Of Illegal Structures 30-Day Ultimatum – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Posted on Jun 13, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


CHANNELS TELEVISION

Oyo Govt Gives Developers Of Illegal Structures 30-Day Ultimatum
CHANNELS TELEVISION
The Oyo State Government has given property developers in the state a 30-day ultimatum to pull down their illegal structures to avoid facing the wrath of the government. The government also urged the people of the state to secure approval for building
Oyo issues ultimatum to illegal structure ownersThe Nation Newspaper
Oyo gives 30-day ultimatum to illegal structure developersNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)

all 3 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.