Oyo Govt Gives Developers Of Illegal Structures 30-Day Ultimatum – CHANNELS TELEVISION

Oyo Govt Gives Developers Of Illegal Structures 30-Day Ultimatum
The Oyo State Government has given property developers in the state a 30-day ultimatum to pull down their illegal structures to avoid facing the wrath of the government. The government also urged the people of the state to secure approval for building …
