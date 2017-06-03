Oyo govt shut College of Education over protest
Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo State Government has announced the indefinite closure of the Emmanuel Alayande College of Education, following violent protest by students over welfare issues. A statement by the state Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi Olowofela, conveyed the closure, in Ibadan, on Friday.
