Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Oyo warns against herding of cattle in schools, public places

Posted on Jun 12, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan Oyo State government has warned that herdsmen found shepherding cows into public schools or converting their playground to grazing fields would be arrested for prosecution, while the straying cattle would be seized as exhibits. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Adeniyi  Olowofela, gave the warning Ibadan against the backdrop of reports that cows invaded some public schools in Ibadan and other areas recently.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.