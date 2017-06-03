Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Ozil: Ronaldo helped me be a better player – ESPN FC

Posted on Jun 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


ESPN FC

Ozil: Ronaldo helped me be a better player
ESPN FC
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo helped to make him a better player. Ozil spent three years playing alongside Ronaldo at Madrid between 2010 and 2013 before leaving for Arsenal, during which time …
'An absolute joke' – Football fans split on Ramos-Cuadrado spatGoal.com
Best Tweets: 'Sergio Ramos is a disgrace to football'Eurosport.co.uk
Arsenal's Mesut Ozil praises Cristiano Ronaldo's 'fascinating' ambition as Real Madrid seek Champions League historyEvening Standard
ESPN.co.uk (blog) –Express.co.uk
all 17 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.