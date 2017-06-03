Ozil: Ronaldo helped me be a better player – ESPN FC
Ozil: Ronaldo helped me be a better player
Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil says his former Real Madrid teammate Cristiano Ronaldo helped to make him a better player. Ozil spent three years playing alongside Ronaldo at Madrid between 2010 and 2013 before leaving for Arsenal, during which time …
