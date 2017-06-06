Ozzie Bloke Who Was Stabbed In The Neck During The London Attack Doesn’t Seem Bothered [Video]

There are plenty of videos doing the rounds following the latest terror attack on British soil, but I think the awful humans behind this crime have had just about enough airtime.

Let’s turn our attention to electrician Andrew Morrison, who comes from Australia’s rough and tumble Northern Territory, and his interview shortly after being stabbed in the neck.

I’m sure a few beers helped soothe the nerves, but there’s something classically Ozzie about his reaction.

Warning, there is some choice language here, as well as a little generalisation I’m sure you’ll pick up on for yourself.

More from the Sydney Morning Herald:

Mr Morrison’s sister Katrina, said he was safe and a flight home was being arranged. “Yes my brother was involved,” she said. “We’re currently sorting out his flight home … Yeah, right now we are just happy he is safe,” she said.

He’s almost as calm as a South African in Canada, mowing his lawn with a tornado looming (HERE).

[source:smh]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

