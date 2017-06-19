P. Protector urges Constitutional amendment – iAfrica.com
|
iAfrica.com
|
P. Protector urges Constitutional amendment
iAfrica.com
Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane has ordered Parliament to amend the Constitution to change the mandate of the Reserve Bank, which would effectively put an end to inflation targeting. This was among Advocate Mkhwebane's remedial actions in the …
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!