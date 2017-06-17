Pages Navigation Menu

“Pac never said goodbye to me” – Jada Pinkett Smith faults 2Pac’s Biopic “All Eyez on Me”

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Music | 0 comments

American actress, singer and businesswoman, Jada Pinkett Smith has reacted to the biopic of her late best friend 2pac Shakur which premiered on Friday.  The mother-of-two met Pac when they were classmates at the Baltimore School for the Arts and they formed a lifelong friendship. Reacting to the biopic via her Twitter account, Jada insisted […]

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

