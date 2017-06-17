Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Paddy rice traders, farmers decry smuggling; seek govt. intervention

Posted on Jun 17, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

RICE farmers and paddy rice dealers in Kebbi have appealed to the government at all levels to tackle the menace of rice smuggling, saying it is negatively affecting their businesses. Some of the traders in Zuru paddy rice market told newsmen on Friday in Zuru that rice smuggling would hamper the country’s efforts to attain […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.