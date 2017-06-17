Paddy rice traders, farmers decry smuggling; seek govt. intervention

RICE farmers and paddy rice dealers in Kebbi have appealed to the government at all levels to tackle the menace of rice smuggling, saying it is negatively affecting their businesses. Some of the traders in Zuru paddy rice market told newsmen on Friday in Zuru that rice smuggling would hamper the country’s efforts to attain […]

