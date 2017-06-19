Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Painstaking search for Grenfell Tower fire victims continues – The Guardian

Posted on Jun 19, 2017 in World | 0 comments


The Guardian

Painstaking search for Grenfell Tower fire victims continues
The Guardian
Emergency services workers take part in a minute's silence in front of Grenfell Tower in London. Photograph: Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP. Grenfell Tower fire. Painstaking search for Grenfell Tower fire victims continues. Families express frustration as hot
Death toll in London tower fire rises to 79, police sayReuters
Grenfell Tower fire: Seventy-nine people feared deadBBC News
UK: Pressure on May as Grenfell Tower death toll risesAljazeera.com
NPR –Daily Mail –Los Angeles Times –CNN
all 1,027 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.