Pakoto, Ijebu Ode, Muslim School battle for final tickets today

The semi final matches of the Guaranty Trust Bank Plc (GTBank Plc) Ogun State Principals Cup Season Five hold today at the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta, Ogun State.

The male category will feature Pakoto High School, Ifo, meeting Anglican Grammar School, Ota, while Ijebu Ode Grammar School, Ijebu Ode, will square up with Ipara Community Grammar School, Ipara.

Ipara School had created an upset in the quarterfinal stage when it booked a semifinal ticket after beating last year’s runners-up, Methodist Comprehensive College, Sagamu 5-4 on penalties after 1-1 in regulation time.

Matches in the female cadre will witness contests between the defending champion, Muslim High School, Isolu, against Makun High School, Sagamu, while Iko Gateway Grammar School, Idiroko will trade tackles with Our Lady of Apostles also from Ijebu Ode.

Iko Gateway had beaten last season’s runners up, Iganmode Grammar School 4-2 on penalties, while Muslim School survived a scare from Nawar-Ud-Deen High School, Ifo, who they eventually defeated 2-1 to progress to the next stage of the competition as defending champion.

