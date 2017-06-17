Pages Navigation Menu

Palestinian Authority blocks websites working against its policies

The Palestinian Authority has blocked at least 11 websites critical of President Mahmoud Abbas or affiliated with Gaza-based rival Hamas over the past few days, Palestinian media groups said on Friday. The public prosecutor, Ahmad Barak, ordered internet providers in the West Bank to block several websites linked to the Islamist Hamas movement or operated…

