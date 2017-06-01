Palestinian Leader Admits Meeting with Trump was ‘Uncomfortable’ – Newsweek
Palestinian Leader Admits Meeting with Trump was 'Uncomfortable'
Newsweek
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas has conceded to colleagues in his Fatah party that he had a tense meeting with Donald Trump, after reports emerged of the U.S. president shouting at him in their Bethlehem meeting. In a meeting this week of the …
Looking back with regrets
Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas 'admits Donald Trump yelled at him' in West Bank talks
This Israeli Minister Could Block Trump Regional Peace Push
